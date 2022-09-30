Which Institutions Own Shares In HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC)?

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) is -13.67% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.77 and a high of $38.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HSBC stock was last observed hovering at around $26.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.55% off its average median price target of $51.92 for the next 12 months. It is also 49.87% off the consensus price target high of $51.92 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 49.87% higher than the price target low of $51.92 for the same period.

Currently trading at $26.03, the stock is -12.63% and -16.57% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.29 million and changing -2.07% at the moment leaves the stock -19.90% off its SMA200. HSBC registered -1.18% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -24.51%.

The stock witnessed a -15.82% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.32%, and is -10.92% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.50% over the week and 1.78% over the month.

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) has around 218866 employees, a market worth around $107.09B and $39.08B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.71. Distance from 52-week low is 1.01% and -32.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.70%).

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

HSBC Holdings plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/25/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 222.50% this year

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 3.99B, and float is at 3.98B with Short Float at 0.23%.

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is trading -28.81% down over the past 12 months and The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) that is -6.94% lower over the same period. Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) is -37.06% down on the 1-year trading charts.