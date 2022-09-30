Which Institutions Own Shares In Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP)?

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (NYSE: HPP) is -55.73% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.69 and a high of $28.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HPP stock was last observed hovering at around $11.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.66%.

Currently trading at $10.94, the stock is -14.46% and -20.75% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.35 million and changing -5.69% at the moment leaves the stock -46.79% off its SMA200. HPP registered -59.59% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -61.27%.

The stock witnessed a -18.66% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -26.28%, and is -7.13% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.46% over the week and 4.34% over the month.

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP) has around 560 employees, a market worth around $1.56B and $964.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -3.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 2.34% and -61.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.90%).

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -775.00% this year

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 143.82M, and float is at 137.88M with Short Float at 6.13%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Diramerian Harout Krikor, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Diramerian Harout Krikor bought 2,083 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 23 at a price of $11.80 per share for a total of $24579.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 46946.0 shares.

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 23 that Linehan Mark David (Director) bought a total of 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 23 and was made at $11.67 per share for $87525.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 60687.0 shares of the HPP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 20, HARRIS ROBERT L II (Director) acquired 12,000 shares at an average price of $12.31 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 51,013 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP).

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Veris Residential Inc. (VRE) that is trading -36.37% down over the past 12 months and Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) that is -50.91% lower over the same period. Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) is -16.93% down on the 1-year trading charts.