Which Institutions Own Shares In Mastercard Incorporated (MA)?

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) is -20.19% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $281.69 and a high of $399.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MA stock was last observed hovering at around $290.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.41% off its average median price target of $417.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.24% off the consensus price target high of $472.00 offered by 37 analysts, but current levels are 23.53% higher than the price target low of $375.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $286.77, the stock is -9.01% and -14.35% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.43 million and changing -1.18% at the moment leaves the stock -17.15% off its SMA200. MA registered -18.81% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.83%.

The stock witnessed a -12.52% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.10%, and is -3.88% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.96% over the week and 2.37% over the month.

Mastercard Incorporated (MA) has around 24000 employees, a market worth around $281.64B and $20.86B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 29.06 and Fwd P/E is 22.68. Profit margin for the company is 46.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 1.80% and -28.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (39.90%).

Mastercard Incorporated (MA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Mastercard Incorporated (MA) is a “Buy”. 37 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 7 think it is a “Overweight”. 26 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Mastercard Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/01/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 37.40% this year

Mastercard Incorporated (MA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 971.00M, and float is at 853.95M with Short Float at 0.50%.

Mastercard Incorporated (MA) Insider Activity

A total of 55 insider transactions have happened at Mastercard Incorporated (MA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 37 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SACHIN J. MEHRA, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that SACHIN J. MEHRA sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 15 at a price of $360.00 per share for a total of $1.8 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15723.0 shares.

Mastercard Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 12 that Mastercard Foundation (10% Owner) sold a total of 177,214 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 12 and was made at $352.34 per share for $62.44 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 102.74 million shares of the MA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 11, Mastercard Foundation (10% Owner) disposed off 177,211 shares at an average price of $352.47 for $62.46 million. The insider now directly holds 102,920,472 shares of Mastercard Incorporated (MA).

Mastercard Incorporated (MA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) that is trading -36.03% down over the past 12 months and Visa Inc. (V) that is -20.57% lower over the same period. Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is -28.81% down on the 1-year trading charts.