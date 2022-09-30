Which Institutions Own Shares In Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH)?

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH) is -22.81% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $230.44 and a high of $340.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PH stock was last observed hovering at around $247.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.29% off its average median price target of $323.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.59% off the consensus price target high of $497.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are 5.55% higher than the price target low of $260.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $245.56, the stock is -6.38% and -11.36% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.31 million and changing -0.92% at the moment leaves the stock -13.05% off its SMA200. PH registered -14.91% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.80%.

The stock witnessed a -8.92% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.20%, and is -1.94% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.24% over the week and 2.70% over the month.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) has around 55090 employees, a market worth around $32.28B and $15.86B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.37 and Fwd P/E is 12.13. Profit margin for the company is 8.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.56% and -27.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.20%).

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -24.40% this year

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 128.51M, and float is at 127.76M with Short Float at 0.82%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ross Andrew D, the company’s VP & Pres-Fluid Conn. Grp. SEC filings show that Ross Andrew D sold 3,224 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 10 at a price of $296.30 per share for a total of $0.96 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9840.0 shares.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 10 that WAINSCOTT JAMES L (Director) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 10 and was made at $265.08 per share for $0.27 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 19280.0 shares of the PH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 09, WAINSCOTT JAMES L (Director) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $273.44 for $0.27 million. The insider now directly holds 18,280 shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH).

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Danaher Corporation (DHR) that is trading -14.50% down over the past 12 months and Honeywell International Inc. (HON) that is -20.87% lower over the same period. Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) is -12.59% down on the 1-year trading charts.