Which Institutions Own Shares In Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT)?

Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE: RWT) is -56.86% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.86 and a high of $14.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RWT stock was last observed hovering at around $6.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.49%.

Currently trading at $5.69, the stock is -18.66% and -26.74% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.9 million and changing -7.93% at the moment leaves the stock -41.43% off its SMA200. RWT registered -56.13% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -46.47%.

The stock witnessed a -27.70% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -26.20%, and is -12.86% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.53% over the week and 4.38% over the month.

Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) has around 298 employees, a market worth around $666.47M and $664.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.30 and Fwd P/E is 4.69. Profit margin for the company is 8.50%. Distance from 52-week low is -2.90% and -59.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.20%).

Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) Analyst Forecasts

Redwood Trust Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/08/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 146.30% this year

Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 119.66M, and float is at 115.65M with Short Float at 7.49%.

Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Stone Andrew P, the company’s Chief Legal Officer. SEC filings show that Stone Andrew P sold 9,936 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 20 at a price of $12.20 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99920.0 shares.

Redwood Trust Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 05 that Macomber Sasha G. (Chief Human Resource Officer) bought a total of 933 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 05 and was made at $13.82 per share for $12899.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1072.0 shares of the RWT stock.

Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (CHMI) that is trading -43.03% down over the past 12 months and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI) that is -45.84% lower over the same period. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) is -64.97% down on the 1-year trading charts.