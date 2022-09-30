Who are the Institutional Holders in 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (FDMT)?

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FDMT) is -62.53% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.32 and a high of $34.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FDMT stock was last observed hovering at around $8.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.75% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 72.6% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 25.27% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.22, the stock is -4.30% and -10.88% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.11 million and changing -8.36% at the moment leaves the stock -32.51% off its SMA200. FDMT registered -70.56% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -46.93%.

The stock witnessed a -0.36% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.77%, and is 1.36% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.89% over the week and 7.45% over the month.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (FDMT) has around 138 employees, a market worth around $267.23M and $2.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 54.51% and -75.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-22.40%).

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (FDMT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (FDMT) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -21.00% this year

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (FDMT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 32.32M, and float is at 28.49M with Short Float at 5.11%.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (FDMT) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (FDMT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SCHAFFER DAVID, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that SCHAFFER DAVID sold 1,900 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 22 at a price of $31.00 per share for a total of $58893.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.9 million shares.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 21 that SCHAFFER DAVID (Director) sold a total of 22,820 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 21 and was made at $31.56 per share for $0.72 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.9 million shares of the FDMT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 20, SCHAFFER DAVID (Director) disposed off 11,565 shares at an average price of $31.02 for $0.36 million. The insider now directly holds 925,935 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (FDMT).

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (FDMT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Rogers Corporation (ROG) that is 32.08% higher over the past 12 months. Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is 1.45% up on the 1-year trading charts.