Who are the Institutional Holders in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI)?

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE: HASI) is -44.84% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.68 and a high of $65.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HASI stock was last observed hovering at around $31.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.86%.

Currently trading at $29.30, the stock is -20.78% and -23.40% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.43 million and changing -5.97% at the moment leaves the stock -29.49% off its SMA200. HASI registered -45.84% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -38.19%.

The stock witnessed a -24.81% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.61%, and is -14.50% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.38% over the week and 4.08% over the month.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI) has around 99 employees, a market worth around $2.78B and $223.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 32.34 and Fwd P/E is 13.23. Profit margin for the company is 38.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 2.16% and -55.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.20%).

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 36.70% this year

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 87.05M, and float is at 85.18M with Short Float at 11.21%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Pangburn Marc T., the company’s EVP and Co-CIO. SEC filings show that Pangburn Marc T. bought 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 25 at a price of $39.95 per share for a total of $99875.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 49071.0 shares.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 12 that Eckel Jeffrey (President and CEO) bought a total of 2,300 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 12 and was made at $43.75 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.54 million shares of the HASI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 13, Eckel Jeffrey (President and CEO) acquired 2,668 shares at an average price of $37.41 for $99810.0. The insider now directly holds 535,507 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI).

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) that is trading -21.59% down over the past 12 months and Walker & Dunlop Inc. (WD) that is -24.99% lower over the same period. America First Multifamily Investors L.P. (ATAX) is -0.85% down on the 1-year trading charts.