Who are the Institutional Holders in NiSource Inc. (NI)?

NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) is -5.94% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.77 and a high of $32.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NI stock was last observed hovering at around $27.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.25% off its average median price target of $33.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.62% off the consensus price target high of $34.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 13.43% higher than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.97, the stock is -10.77% and -12.78% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.76 million and changing -4.59% at the moment leaves the stock -11.80% off its SMA200. NI registered 7.18% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.84%.

The stock witnessed a -12.68% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.94%, and is -9.26% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.35% over the week and 2.33% over the month.

NiSource Inc. (NI) has around 7272 employees, a market worth around $10.76B and $5.42B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.90 and Fwd P/E is 16.75. Profit margin for the company is 12.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.26% and -20.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.80%).

NiSource Inc. (NI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NiSource Inc. (NI) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NiSource Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/07/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 773.10% this year

NiSource Inc. (NI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 406.40M, and float is at 404.41M with Short Float at 2.85%.

NiSource Inc. (NI) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at NiSource Inc. (NI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 16 times.

NiSource Inc. (NI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include ONEOK Inc. (OKE) that is trading -11.61% down over the past 12 months and Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) that is 17.71% higher over the same period.