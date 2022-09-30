Who are the Institutional Holders in Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC)?

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE: ORC) is -63.47% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.99 and a high of $25.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ORC stock was last observed hovering at around $9.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.23%.

Currently trading at $8.22, the stock is -30.16% and -41.10% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.9 million and changing -13.02% at the moment leaves the stock -49.85% off its SMA200. ORC registered -66.59% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -50.03%.

The stock witnessed a -39.11% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -42.32%, and is -23.75% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.75% over the week and 4.29% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 3.16. Distance from 52-week low is -8.62% and -67.51% from its 52-week high.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) Analyst Forecasts

Orchid Island Capital Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/27/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -37.60% this year

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 35.41M, and float is at 34.99M with Short Float at 6.47%.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 2 times.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) that is trading -47.74% down over the past 12 months and Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) that is -64.97% lower over the same period. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (WMC) is -53.83% down on the 1-year trading charts.