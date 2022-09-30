Who are the Institutional Holders in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAS)?

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAS) is -92.72% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.24 and a high of $4.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PHAS stock was last observed hovering at around $0.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $9.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 98.94% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 81.0% higher than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.19, the stock is -80.13% and -82.43% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.94 million and changing -26.07% at the moment leaves the stock -85.36% off its SMA200. PHAS registered -93.95% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -87.07%.

The stock witnessed a -81.73% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -68.33%, and is -77.73% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 29.66% over the week and 14.84% over the month.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAS) has around 60 employees, a market worth around $10.13M and $0.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is -22.42% and -95.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (126.40%).

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAS) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/17/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 12.00% this year

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 49.18M, and float is at 46.46M with Short Float at 3.16%.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAS) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Burkhardt Glen, the company’s SVP of Human Resources. SEC filings show that Burkhardt Glen sold 11,248 shares of the company’s common stock on May 23 at a price of $0.79 per share for a total of $8886.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 19 that Burkhardt Glen (VP, Human Resources) sold a total of 5,766 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 19 and was made at $2.37 per share for $13665.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the PHAS stock.