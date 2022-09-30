Who are the Institutional Holders in Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV)?

Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE: VIV) is -12.17% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.44 and a high of $11.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VIV stock was last observed hovering at around $7.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.2%.

Currently trading at $7.50, the stock is -5.99% and -10.75% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.53 million and changing -2.60% at the moment leaves the stock -19.44% off its SMA200. VIV registered -0.12% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -31.71%.

The stock witnessed a -9.31% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.70%, and is -8.98% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.58% over the week and 2.34% over the month.

Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV) has around 34000 employees, a market worth around $12.98B and $8.94B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.77. Profit margin for the company is 12.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 0.79% and -35.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.50%).

Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 31.50% this year

Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.67B, and float is at 436.62M with Short Float at 2.11%.