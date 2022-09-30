Who are the Institutional Holders in Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA)?

Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE: VOYA) is -8.13% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $56.20 and a high of $74.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VOYA stock was last observed hovering at around $61.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.48% off its average median price target of $76.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.33% off the consensus price target high of $85.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are 6.28% higher than the price target low of $65.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $60.92, the stock is -1.67% and -1.31% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.48 million and changing -0.78% at the moment leaves the stock -5.67% off its SMA200. VOYA registered -1.14% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.76%.

The stock witnessed a -1.12% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.33%, and is -1.81% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.89% over the week and 2.32% over the month.

Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) has around 6000 employees, a market worth around $6.12B and $6.73B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.50 and Fwd P/E is 7.77. Profit margin for the company is 9.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.40% and -18.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (28.60%).

Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Voya Financial Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/01/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -26.40% this year

Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 101.70M, and float is at 92.76M with Short Float at 19.66%.

Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hurtsellers Christine, the company’s. SEC filings show that Hurtsellers Christine sold 57,782 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 23 at a price of $67.62 per share for a total of $3.91 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63510.0 shares.

Voya Financial Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 23 that Katz Michael Robert () sold a total of 4,054 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 23 and was made at $66.48 per share for $0.27 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14992.0 shares of the VOYA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 23, SILVA KEVIN D () disposed off 12,205 shares at an average price of $68.80 for $0.84 million. The insider now directly holds 9,951 shares of Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA).

Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) that is trading -36.03% down over the past 12 months and The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) that is -3.63% lower over the same period. MetLife Inc. (MET) is -2.41% down on the 1-year trading charts.