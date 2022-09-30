Who are the Institutional Holders in XPO Logistics Inc. (XPO)?

XPO Logistics Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is -41.90% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $41.67 and a high of $88.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The XPO stock was last observed hovering at around $45.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.97% off its average median price target of $80.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 53.14% off the consensus price target high of $96.00 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are 28.59% higher than the price target low of $63.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $44.99, the stock is -8.54% and -16.20% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.41 million and changing -2.11% at the moment leaves the stock -24.92% off its SMA200. XPO registered -44.64% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -41.00%.

The stock witnessed a -15.43% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.58%, and is 2.02% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.94% over the week and 3.93% over the month.

XPO Logistics Inc. (XPO) has around 43000 employees, a market worth around $5.31B and $13.34B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.71 and Fwd P/E is 7.82. Profit margin for the company is 5.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.98% and -48.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.10%).

XPO Logistics Inc. (XPO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for XPO Logistics Inc. (XPO) is a “Buy”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 20 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

XPO Logistics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/01/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 679.30% this year

XPO Logistics Inc. (XPO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 115.00M, and float is at 113.15M with Short Float at 3.22%.

XPO Logistics Inc. (XPO) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at XPO Logistics Inc. (XPO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BRADLEY S JACOBS, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that BRADLEY S JACOBS sold 5,061,029 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 11 at a price of $55.17 per share for a total of $279.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.3 million shares.

XPO Logistics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 20 that BRADLEY S JACOBS (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 20 and was made at $53.49 per share for $2.67 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6.36 million shares of the XPO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 19, BRADLEY S JACOBS (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 50,000 shares at an average price of $51.29 for $2.56 million. The insider now directly holds 6,411,730 shares of XPO Logistics Inc. (XPO).

XPO Logistics Inc. (XPO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) that is trading -10.51% down over the past 12 months and FedEx Corporation (FDX) that is -31.11% lower over the same period. Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) is -13.30% down on the 1-year trading charts.