Who is the Top Investor In Align Technology Inc. (ALGN)?

Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) is -67.89% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $206.67 and a high of $713.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ALGN stock was last observed hovering at around $212.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.09% off its average median price target of $360.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.53% off the consensus price target high of $410.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 10.21% higher than the price target low of $235.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $211.01, the stock is -11.99% and -18.92% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.08 million and changing -0.51% at the moment leaves the stock -43.08% off its SMA200. ALGN registered -68.65% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -52.28%.

The stock witnessed a -14.46% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.84%, and is -3.18% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.85% over the week and 4.56% over the month.

Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) has around 22540 employees, a market worth around $16.15B and $3.99B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.04 and Fwd P/E is 20.42. Profit margin for the company is 15.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 2.10% and -70.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.50%).

Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Align Technology Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/26/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -56.80% this year

Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 78.39M, and float is at 73.16M with Short Float at 2.83%.

Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by LARKIN C RAYMOND JR, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that LARKIN C RAYMOND JR bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 13 at a price of $264.42 per share for a total of $0.26 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 18190.0 shares.

Align Technology Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 04 that HOGAN JOSEPH M (President and CEO) bought a total of 6,700 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 04 and was made at $298.48 per share for $2.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.17 million shares of the ALGN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 10, Thaler Warren S (Director) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $703.06 for $3.52 million. The insider now directly holds 46,378 shares of Align Technology Inc. (ALGN).

Align Technology Inc. (ALGN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) that is -26.07% lower over the past 12 months. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) is -50.11% down on the 1-year trading charts.