Who is the Top Investor In Alzamend Neuro Inc. (ALZN)?

Alzamend Neuro Inc. (NASDAQ: ALZN) is -37.37% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.80 and a high of $3.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ALZN stock was last observed hovering at around $1.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $11.13 for the next 12 months. It is also 92.07% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 83.59% higher than the price target low of $7.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.19, the stock is 6.53% and 15.62% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.03 million and changing 0.85% at the moment leaves the stock -0.93% off its SMA200. ALZN registered -47.81% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 1.71%.

The stock witnessed a 24.67% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 37.67%, and is -1.65% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.18% over the week and 9.77% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 48.66% and -66.67% from its 52-week high.

Alzamend Neuro Inc. (ALZN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Alzamend Neuro Inc. (ALZN) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Alzamend Neuro Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/28/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -133.50% this year

Alzamend Neuro Inc. (ALZN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 97.48M, and float is at 47.24M with Short Float at 1.89%.

Alzamend Neuro Inc. (ALZN) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Alzamend Neuro Inc. (ALZN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Jackman Stephan, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Jackman Stephan bought 8,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 19 at a price of $1.23 per share for a total of $10414.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8500.0 shares.

Alzamend Neuro Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 14 that Katzoff David J (Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 14 and was made at $1.11 per share for $11092.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 28000.0 shares of the ALZN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 26, AULT MILTON C III (10% Owner) acquired 9,100 shares at an average price of $0.94 for $8561.0. The insider now directly holds 10,016,667 shares of Alzamend Neuro Inc. (ALZN).