Who is the Top Investor In Asana Inc. (ASAN)?

Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) is -70.17% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.19 and a high of $145.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ASAN stock was last observed hovering at around $23.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.76% off its average median price target of $26.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.28% off the consensus price target high of $43.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -48.27% lower than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.24, the stock is -1.20% and 0.46% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.1 million and changing -3.30% at the moment leaves the stock -37.74% off its SMA200. ASAN registered -78.46% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -46.65%.

The stock witnessed a 17.24% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.51%, and is 1.41% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.58% over the week and 8.39% over the month.

Asana Inc. (ASAN) has around 1666 employees, a market worth around $4.53B and $467.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -79.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 37.37% and -84.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-112.60%).

Asana Inc. (ASAN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Asana Inc. (ASAN) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Asana Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/14/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -24.70% this year

Asana Inc. (ASAN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 191.35M, and float is at 54.81M with Short Float at 33.99%.

Asana Inc. (ASAN) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Asana Inc. (ASAN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LACEY ELEANOR B, the company’s GC, Corporate Secretary. SEC filings show that LACEY ELEANOR B sold 303 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 22 at a price of $22.91 per share for a total of $6942.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.17 million shares.

Asana Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 21 that Wan Tim M (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 4,754 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 21 and was made at $23.60 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.61 million shares of the ASAN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 21, LACEY ELEANOR B (GC, Corporate Secretary) disposed off 1,855 shares at an average price of $23.60 for $43782.0. The insider now directly holds 168,607 shares of Asana Inc. (ASAN).