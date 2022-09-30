Who is the Top Investor In Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (ATXI)?

Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATXI) is -46.77% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.00 and a high of $27.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ATXI stock was last observed hovering at around $6.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.8%.

Currently trading at $7.25, the stock is 75.38% and 76.03% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.6 million and changing 12.40% at the moment leaves the stock 3.50% off its SMA200. ATXI registered -68.82% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.93%.

The stock witnessed a 92.95% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 79.48%, and is 9.85% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 52.95% over the week and 40.16% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 141.67% and -73.87% from its 52-week high.

Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (ATXI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (ATXI) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 29.70% this year

Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (ATXI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.46M, and float is at 0.71M with Short Float at 3.82%.

Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (ATXI) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (ATXI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (ATXI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Omeros Corporation (OMER) that is -75.97% lower over the past 12 months.