Who is the Top Investor In Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX)?

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX) is -7.20% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.31 and a high of $6.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DSX stock was last observed hovering at around $3.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.21% off its average median price target of $5.70 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.43% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 27.8% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.61, the stock is -21.91% and -29.99% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.0 million and changing -5.50% at the moment leaves the stock -25.22% off its SMA200. DSX registered -29.17% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -33.27%.

The stock witnessed a -24.63% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -24.63%, and is -21.01% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.25% over the week and 4.61% over the month.

Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) has around 819 employees, a market worth around $336.96M and $266.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.67 and Fwd P/E is 4.11. Profit margin for the company is 41.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.06% and -47.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.50%).

Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Diana Shipping Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/28/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 137.40% this year

Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 78.34M, and float is at 61.24M with Short Float at 3.66%.

Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) that is trading -36.18% down over the past 12 months and Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB) that is -49.69% lower over the same period.