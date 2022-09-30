Who is the Top Investor In Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX)?

Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX: EQX) is -47.63% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.90 and a high of $9.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EQX stock was last observed hovering at around $3.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $6.05 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.26% off the consensus price target high of $7.74 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 5.85% higher than the price target low of $3.76 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.54, the stock is 4.09% and -7.41% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.95 million and changing -0.56% at the moment leaves the stock -39.48% off its SMA200. EQX registered -45.03% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -57.14%.

The stock witnessed a 0.85% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.27%, and is 3.81% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.05% over the week and 6.29% over the month.

Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) has around 622 employees, a market worth around $1.56B and $1.45B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.39 and Fwd P/E is 44.25. Profit margin for the company is 7.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.86% and -60.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.20%).

Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Equinox Gold Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -181.80% this year

Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 303.69M, and float is at 280.62M with Short Float at 3.99%.

Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) Insider Activity

A total of 92 insider transactions have happened at Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 77 times.