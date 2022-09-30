Who is the Top Investor In Graco Inc. (GGG)?

Graco Inc. (NYSE: GGG) is -25.25% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $56.48 and a high of $81.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GGG stock was last observed hovering at around $61.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.24% off its average median price target of $70.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.68% off the consensus price target high of $80.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 5.84% higher than the price target low of $64.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $60.26, the stock is -4.94% and -7.91% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.01 million and changing -2.02% at the moment leaves the stock -10.43% off its SMA200. GGG registered -16.51% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.09%.

The stock witnessed a -6.43% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.43%, and is -1.42% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.39% over the week and 2.24% over the month.

Graco Inc. (GGG) has around 3800 employees, a market worth around $10.18B and $2.07B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.74 and Fwd P/E is 21.44. Profit margin for the company is 21.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.69% and -25.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.30%).

Graco Inc. (GGG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Graco Inc. (GGG) is a “Hold”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Graco Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/19/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 31.20% this year

Graco Inc. (GGG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 169.13M, and float is at 167.56M with Short Float at 1.25%.

Graco Inc. (GGG) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Graco Inc. (GGG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ahlers David M, the company’s Executive Vice President. SEC filings show that Ahlers David M sold 9,051 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 19 at a price of $70.22 per share for a total of $0.64 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65135.0 shares.

Graco Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 18 that Ahlers David M (Executive Vice President) sold a total of 44,949 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 18 and was made at $70.77 per share for $3.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 65135.0 shares of the GGG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 29, Etchart Eric (Director) disposed off 6,000 shares at an average price of $67.20 for $0.4 million. The insider now directly holds 31,403 shares of Graco Inc. (GGG).

Graco Inc. (GGG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include IDEX Corporation (IEX) that is trading -5.99% down over the past 12 months and Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS) that is -5.56% lower over the same period. ITT Inc. (ITT) is -24.18% down on the 1-year trading charts.