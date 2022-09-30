Who is the Top Investor In JD.com Inc. (JD)?

JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) is -25.01% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $40.54 and a high of $90.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The JD stock was last observed hovering at around $52.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.68%.

Currently trading at $51.25, the stock is -10.82% and -12.96% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.1 million and changing -3.17% at the moment leaves the stock -16.68% off its SMA200. JD registered -26.64% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -14.55%.

The stock witnessed a -16.68% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.20%, and is -4.15% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.04% over the week and 3.12% over the month.

JD.com Inc. (JD) has around 385357 employees, a market worth around $83.67B and $141.56B in sales. Fwd P/E is 2.61. Profit margin for the company is -0.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.43% and -43.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.80%).

JD.com Inc. (JD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for JD.com Inc. (JD) is a “Buy”. 50 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 7 think it is a “Overweight”. 39 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

JD.com Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/17/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -107.20% this year

JD.com Inc. (JD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.56B, and float is at 1.29B with Short Float at 1.45%.

JD.com Inc. (JD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. (LITB) that is trading -20.14% down over the past 12 months and Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) that is -46.43% lower over the same period. Leju Holdings Limited (LEJU) is -83.61% down on the 1-year trading charts.