Who is the Top Investor In Phillips 66 (PSX)?

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) is 11.28% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $67.08 and a high of $111.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PSX stock was last observed hovering at around $81.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.77% off its average median price target of $112.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.51% off the consensus price target high of $127.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are 16.01% higher than the price target low of $96.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $80.63, the stock is -3.56% and -6.56% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.11 million and changing -0.95% at the moment leaves the stock -6.51% off its SMA200. PSX registered 15.25% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -7.79%.

The stock witnessed a -10.56% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.66%, and is -1.99% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.22% over the week and 3.67% over the month.

Phillips 66 (PSX) has around 14000 employees, a market worth around $41.99B and $147.60B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.95 and Fwd P/E is 6.92. Profit margin for the company is 3.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.20% and -27.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.60%).

Phillips 66 (PSX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Phillips 66 (PSX) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Phillips 66 is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/01/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 132.70% this year

Phillips 66 (PSX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 483.09M, and float is at 478.90M with Short Float at 2.18%.

Phillips 66 (PSX) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at Phillips 66 (PSX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Garland Greg C., the company’s Chairman and CEO. SEC filings show that Garland Greg C. sold 146,700 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 09 at a price of $109.70 per share for a total of $16.09 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.66 million shares.

Phillips 66 disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 08 that Roberts Timothy D. (Executive Vice President) sold a total of 59,100 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 08 and was made at $110.21 per share for $6.51 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 48201.0 shares of the PSX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 07, Johnson Paula Ann (Retired Executive VP and GC) disposed off 44,700 shares at an average price of $108.91 for $4.87 million. The insider now directly holds 102,489 shares of Phillips 66 (PSX).

Phillips 66 (PSX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Enbridge Inc. (ENB) that is trading -5.32% down over the past 12 months and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) that is 8.96% higher over the same period. TC Energy Corporation (TRP) is -14.34% down on the 1-year trading charts.