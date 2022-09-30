Who is the Top Investor In Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND)?

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE: SAND) is -18.23% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.01 and a high of $9.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SAND stock was last observed hovering at around $5.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $9.63 for the next 12 months. It is also 61.74% off the consensus price target high of $13.25 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 32.4% higher than the price target low of $7.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.07, the stock is -14.21% and -14.02% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.39 million and changing 0.40% at the moment leaves the stock -22.86% off its SMA200. SAND registered -9.46% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -37.17%.

The stock witnessed a -11.67% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.79%, and is -16.61% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.53% over the week and 4.91% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 17.48 and Fwd P/E is 31.69. Distance from 52-week low is 1.20% and -44.77% from its 52-week high.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 66.70% this year

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 280.11M, and float is at 168.32M with Short Float at 2.37%.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (CMCL) that is -22.47% lower over the past 12 months. Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ) is -66.48% down on the 1-year trading charts.