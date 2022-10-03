Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) Is Down -3.92% in 2022 With Lots of Room to Run

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ: ASO) is -3.92% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.10 and a high of $51.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ASO stock was last observed hovering at around $45.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.98%.

Currently trading at $42.18, the stock is -9.04% and -6.74% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.06 million and changing -6.60% at the moment leaves the stock 7.63% off its SMA200. ASO registered 5.40% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.06%.

The stock witnessed a -2.09% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.55%, and is -4.76% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.73% over the week and 4.39% over the month.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) has around 22011 employees, a market worth around $3.60B and $6.56B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.86 and Fwd P/E is 5.40. Profit margin for the company is 9.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 68.05% and -18.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (33.30%).

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/15/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 87.80% this year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 79.74M, and float is at 77.95M with Short Float at 13.50%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Johnson Samuel J,the company’sEVP, Retail Operations. SEC filings show that Johnson Samuel J sold 112,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 13 at a price of $48.46 per share for a total of $5.43 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 14 that RAFF BERYL (Director) bought a total of 3 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 14 and was made at $39.49 per share for $113.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1503.0 shares of the ASO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 14, HICKS KEN C (Chairman, President and CEO) acquired 20,000 shares at an average price of $38.91 for $0.78 million. The insider now directly holds 440,820 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO).

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Walmart Inc. (WMT) that is trading -6.95% down over the past 12 months and NIKE Inc. (NKE) that is -42.77% lower over the same period.