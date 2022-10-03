Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) Analysis & Forecast for 2022

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRO) is 60.99% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.52 and a high of $29.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AKRO stock was last observed hovering at around $29.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.25% off its average median price target of $47.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.08% off the consensus price target high of $62.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -13.5% lower than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $34.05, the stock is 54.53% and 112.39% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.51 million and changing 14.26% at the moment leaves the stock 130.61% off its SMA200. AKRO registered 52.35% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 139.96%.

Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now



While finding excellent stocks with the potential for gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now", we have identified five tech stocks we believe could appreciate.



Sign up here to get your free report now. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 189.79% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 235.47%, and is 31.42% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.83% over the week and 10.11% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 352.79% and 13.96% from its 52-week high.

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Akero Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/20/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -14.90% this year.

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 46.42M, and float is at 41.69M with Short Float at 13.12%.

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Yale Catriona,the company’sChief Development Officer. SEC filings show that Yale Catriona sold 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 13 at a price of $27.48 per share for a total of $1.1 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82073.0 shares.

Akero Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 13 that White William Richard (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 32,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 13 and was made at $27.03 per share for $0.88 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4429.0 shares of the AKRO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 13, Rolph Timothy (Chief Scientific Officer) disposed off 22,500 shares at an average price of $29.18 for $0.66 million. The insider now directly holds 223,837 shares of Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO).

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 1.15% up over the past 12 months and Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is 39.95% higher over the same period.