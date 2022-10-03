Allakos Inc. (ALLK) – The -36.0% Downside Potential Remains

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLK) is -37.49% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.54 and a high of $112.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ALLK stock was last observed hovering at around $5.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.52% off its average median price target of $4.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 69.4% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -206.0% lower than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.12, the stock is 19.37% and 41.60% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.19 million and changing 9.29% at the moment leaves the stock -16.11% off its SMA200. ALLK registered -94.22% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 7.37%.

The stock witnessed a 26.19% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 102.65%, and is 16.57% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.62% over the week and 11.02% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 141.42% and -94.58% from its 52-week high.

Allakos Inc. (ALLK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Allakos Inc. (ALLK) is a “Hold”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Allakos Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/28/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -61.70% this year.

Allakos Inc. (ALLK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 84.73M, and float is at 81.07M with Short Float at 4.32%.

Allakos Inc. (ALLK) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Allakos Inc. (ALLK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Walker Paul Edward,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Walker Paul Edward bought 3,984,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 21 at a price of $5.02 per share for a total of $20.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3.39 million shares.

Allakos Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 21 that JANNEY DANIEL (Director) bought a total of 475,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 21 and was made at $5.02 per share for $2.38 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.55 million shares of the ALLK stock.