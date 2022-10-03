Alset EHome International Inc. (AEI): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:AEI Stock Is Going Next

Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ: AEI) is -54.09% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.19 and a high of $2.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AEI stock was last observed hovering at around $0.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06%.

Currently trading at $0.26, the stock is 7.99% and -8.79% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.61 million and changing 30.85% at the moment leaves the stock -32.69% off its SMA200. AEI registered -89.10% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -44.30%.

The stock witnessed a -5.11% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.23%, and is 31.18% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 18.62% over the week and 11.62% over the month.

Alset EHome International Inc. (AEI) has around 32 employees, a market worth around $29.12M and $10.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 38.49% and -89.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.40%).

Alset EHome International Inc. (AEI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 122.89M, and float is at 68.21M with Short Float at 1.29%.

Alset EHome International Inc. (AEI) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Alset EHome International Inc. (AEI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Chan Heng Fai Ambrose,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Chan Heng Fai Ambrose bought 135,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 08 at a price of $0.83 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 37.37 million shares.

Alset EHome International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 07 that Chan Heng Fai Ambrose (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 4,377,792 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 07 and was made at $0.75 per share for $3.28 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 37.23 million shares of the AEI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 06, Chan Heng Fai Ambrose (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 302,125 shares at an average price of $0.62 for $0.19 million. The insider now directly holds 32,853,841 shares of Alset EHome International Inc. (AEI).