Analysts suggest Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) could spike 32.06% in a year

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) is 8.29% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.42 and a high of $28.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EPD stock was last observed hovering at around $23.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $32.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.06% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are 14.77% higher than the price target low of $27.90 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.78, the stock is -6.81% and -8.98% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.18 million and changing -0.25% at the moment leaves the stock -5.64% off its SMA200. EPD registered 9.89% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -7.87%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -9.65% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.45%, and is 0.68% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.90% over the week and 2.25% over the month.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) has around 6911 employees, a market worth around $51.95B and $51.27B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.79 and Fwd P/E is 9.10. Profit margin for the company is 9.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.45% and -17.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.00%).

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) is a “Overweight”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 21.90% this year.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.18B, and float is at 1.47B with Short Float at 1.87%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Rutherford John R,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Rutherford John R bought 6,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 04 at a price of $25.78 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 24 that BARTH CARIN MARCY (Director) bought a total of 19,050 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 24 and was made at $23.64 per share for $0.45 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 19050.0 shares of the EPD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 12, Rutherford John R (Director) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $25.74 for $0.26 million. The insider now directly holds 107,441 shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD).

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DCP Midstream LP (DCP) that is trading 33.09% up over the past 12 months and The Williams Companies Inc. (WMB) that is 10.37% higher over the same period. Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) is 3.44% up on the 1-year trading charts.