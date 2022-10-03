Analysts suggest MFA Financial Inc. (MFA) could spike 49.81% in a year

MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE: MFA) is -57.35% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.03 and a high of $19.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MFA stock was last observed hovering at around $8.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.38% off its average median price target of $14.13 for the next 12 months. It is also 49.81% off the consensus price target high of $15.50 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 40.15% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.78, the stock is -24.08% and -30.75% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.44 million and changing -4.66% at the moment leaves the stock -45.43% off its SMA200. MFA registered -57.44% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -51.74%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -28.82% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -30.22%, and is -20.12% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.68% over the week and 4.11% over the month.

MFA Financial Inc. (MFA) has around 298 employees, a market worth around $830.59M and $224.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 5.68. Profit margin for the company is -18.00%. Distance from 52-week low is -3.11% and -59.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.70%).

MFA Financial Inc. (MFA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MFA Financial Inc. (MFA) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MFA Financial Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 141.90% this year.

MFA Financial Inc. (MFA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 102.52M, and float is at 101.16M with Short Float at 3.45%.

MFA Financial Inc. (MFA) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at MFA Financial Inc. (MFA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Wulfsohn Bryan,the company’sSVP & Co-Chief Invest. Ofcr. SEC filings show that Wulfsohn Bryan bought 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 15 at a price of $10.75 per share for a total of $32250.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 63350.0 shares.

MFA Financial Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 15 that Roper Michael Charles (SVP & Chief Accounting Ofcr) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 15 and was made at $10.76 per share for $10760.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15208.0 shares of the MFA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 14, Yarad Stephen D. (Chief Financial Officer) acquired 2,275 shares at an average price of $10.80 for $24570.0. The insider now directly holds 22,527 shares of MFA Financial Inc. (MFA).

MFA Financial Inc. (MFA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) that is trading -40.17% down over the past 12 months and Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) that is -64.76% lower over the same period. AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) is -46.61% down on the 1-year trading charts.