Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM) is -5.17% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.56 and a high of $11.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AM stock was last observed hovering at around $9.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03%.

Currently trading at $9.18, the stock is -6.23% and -8.19% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.06 million and changing -0.33% at the moment leaves the stock -9.11% off its SMA200. AM registered -11.90% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.55%.

The stock witnessed a -8.84% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.76%, and is 1.21% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.73% over the week and 3.33% over the month.

Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) has around 519 employees, a market worth around $4.41B and $888.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.48 and Fwd P/E is 11.33. Profit margin for the company is 36.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.24% and -21.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.70%).

Antero Midstream Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/15/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 368.20% this year.

Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 478.32M, and float is at 321.47M with Short Float at 3.12%.

Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Keenan W Howard JR,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Keenan W Howard JR sold 242,868 shares of the company’s common stock on May 25 at a price of $10.49 per share for a total of $2.55 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Antero Midstream Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 24 that Keenan W Howard JR (Director) sold a total of 299,019 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 24 and was made at $10.23 per share for $3.06 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 95501.0 shares of the AM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 23, Keenan W Howard JR (Director) disposed off 250,996 shares at an average price of $10.31 for $2.59 million. The insider now directly holds 213,081 shares of Antero Midstream Corporation (AM).

Antero Midstream Corporation (AM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) that is trading 9.89% up over the past 12 months and Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) that is -0.54% lower over the same period. Energy Transfer LP (ET) is 15.14% up on the 1-year trading charts.