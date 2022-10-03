Are we looking at the next big move in Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (SUNL)?

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SUNL) is -74.06% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.96 and a high of $6.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SUNL stock was last observed hovering at around $1.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.16% off its average median price target of $3.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 75.2% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 38.0% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.24, the stock is -56.51% and -62.45% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.98 million and changing 14.81% at the moment leaves the stock -67.16% off its SMA200. SUNL registered -76.65% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -75.40%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -59.48% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -57.53%, and is -56.64% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 22.72% over the week and 10.27% over the month.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (SUNL) has around 214 employees, a market worth around $141.40M and $121.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 5.34. Distance from 52-week low is 29.17% and -80.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-45.20%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -328.70% this year.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (SUNL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 84.64M, and float is at 66.30M with Short Float at 5.24%.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (SUNL) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (SUNL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Parsons Timothy,the company’sExecutive VP & COO. SEC filings show that Parsons Timothy bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 01 at a price of $4.18 per share for a total of $41800.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 83600.0 shares.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 29 that Potere Matthew (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 29 and was made at $4.31 per share for $86200.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.61 million shares of the SUNL stock.