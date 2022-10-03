Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -75.05% Change This Year

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE: BHC) is -75.05% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.00 and a high of $29.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BHC stock was last observed hovering at around $6.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06%.

Currently trading at $6.89, the stock is -3.49% and 6.55% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.19 million and changing -0.86% at the moment leaves the stock -56.48% off its SMA200. BHC registered -75.26% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -69.85%.

The stock witnessed a 15.41% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.23%, and is -2.13% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.69% over the week and 8.93% over the month.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) has around 19600 employees, a market worth around $2.53B and $8.19B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 58.89 and Fwd P/E is 1.63. Profit margin for the company is 0.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 72.25% and -76.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.10%).

Bausch Health Companies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/22/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -67.40% this year.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 362.20M, and float is at 345.71M with Short Float at 8.42%.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bausch Health Companies Inc.,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Bausch Health Companies Inc. sold 4,550,357 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 01 at a price of $17.05 per share for a total of $77.61 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 310.45 million shares.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 10 that Bausch Health Companies Inc. (10% Owner) sold a total of 35,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 10 and was made at $17.05 per share for $596.92 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 315.0 million shares of the BHC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 14, Spurr Robert (U.S. President-Pharma Business) disposed off 1,595 shares at an average price of $22.19 for $35393.0. The insider now directly holds 90,506 shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC).