BitNile Holdings Inc. (NILE) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

BitNile Holdings Inc. (AMEX: NILE) is -84.62% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.18 and a high of $2.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NILE stock was last observed hovering at around $0.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $3.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 96.73% off the consensus price target high of $5.50 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 91.0% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.18, the stock is -24.48% and -36.16% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.71 million and changing -5.67% at the moment leaves the stock -68.78% off its SMA200. NILE registered -92.47% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -78.29%.

The stock witnessed a -38.98% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -34.13%, and is -4.64% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.08% over the week and 7.68% over the month.

BitNile Holdings Inc. (NILE) has around 323 employees, a market worth around $66.00M and $27.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is -0.11% and -92.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-7.00%).

BitNile Holdings Inc. (NILE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BitNile Holdings Inc. (NILE) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BitNile Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/19/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 87.40% this year.

BitNile Holdings Inc. (NILE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 289.67M, and float is at 247.98M with Short Float at 6.75%.

BitNile Holdings Inc. (NILE) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at BitNile Holdings Inc. (NILE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BitNile Holdings, Inc.,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that BitNile Holdings, Inc. bought 800 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 28 at a price of $5.73 per share for a total of $4583.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.77 million shares.

BitNile Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 27 that AULT MILTON C III (Executive Chairman) bought a total of 1,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 27 and was made at $0.21 per share for $0.21 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 45.05 million shares of the NILE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 27, BitNile Holdings, Inc. (10% Owner) acquired 1,300 shares at an average price of $5.61 for $7287.0. The insider now directly holds 1,764,300 shares of BitNile Holdings Inc. (NILE).