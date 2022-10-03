Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) – The 23.5% Upside Potential Remains

Boston Properties Inc. (NYSE: BXP) is -34.91% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $73.18 and a high of $133.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BXP stock was last observed hovering at around $74.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.29% off its average median price target of $98.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 49.0% off the consensus price target high of $147.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are 3.88% higher than the price target low of $78.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $74.97, the stock is -6.91% and -10.98% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.49 million and changing 0.39% at the moment leaves the stock -29.38% off its SMA200. BXP registered -30.81% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -41.79%.

The stock witnessed a -5.62% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.25%, and is -2.78% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.36% over the week and 2.70% over the month.

Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) has around 743 employees, a market worth around $11.71B and $2.99B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.85 and Fwd P/E is 22.27. Profit margin for the company is 22.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 2.45% and -43.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.90%).

Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Boston Properties Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/24/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -42.80% this year.

Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 156.72M, and float is at 156.44M with Short Float at 2.45%.

Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by RITCHEY RAYMOND A,the company’sSenior EVP. SEC filings show that RITCHEY RAYMOND A sold 22,472 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 12 at a price of $89.96 per share for a total of $2.02 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Boston Properties Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 23 that RITCHEY RAYMOND A (Senior EVP) sold a total of 21,102 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 23 and was made at $120.52 per share for $2.54 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the BXP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 23, LINDE DOUGLAS T (President) disposed off 34,476 shares at an average price of $118.58 for $4.09 million. The insider now directly holds 180,763 shares of Boston Properties Inc. (BXP).

Boston Properties Inc. (BXP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) that is trading -4.44% down over the past 12 months and Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW) that is -38.53% lower over the same period. Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC) is -36.40% down on the 1-year trading charts.