Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) – The 7.39% Upside Potential Remains

Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE: CAH) is 29.50% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $45.85 and a high of $72.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CAH stock was last observed hovering at around $67.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.11% off its average median price target of $72.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.65% off the consensus price target high of $80.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -16.98% lower than the price target low of $57.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $66.68, the stock is -2.30% and 1.28% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.37 million and changing -1.64% at the moment leaves the stock 16.07% off its SMA200. CAH registered 34.82% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.60%.

The stock witnessed a -5.71% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.57%, and is 0.95% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.53% over the week and 2.33% over the month.

Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) has around 46500 employees, a market worth around $17.76B and $181.36B in sales. Fwd P/E is 10.78. Profit margin for the company is -0.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 45.43% and -7.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-16.70%).

Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) is a “Hold”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cardinal Health Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -260.90% this year.

Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 273.00M, and float is at 259.39M with Short Float at 7.08%.

Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Snow Ola M,the company’sChief Human Resources Officer. SEC filings show that Snow Ola M sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 18 at a price of $49.17 per share for a total of $0.49 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36969.0 shares.

Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading -31.20% down over the past 12 months and UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) that is 29.25% higher over the same period. CVS Health Corporation (CVS) is 12.39% up on the 1-year trading charts.