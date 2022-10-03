CBTX Inc. (CBTX) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

CBTX Inc. (NASDAQ: CBTX) is 0.86% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.06 and a high of $33.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CBTX stock was last observed hovering at around $29.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.42%.

Currently trading at $29.25, the stock is -3.51% and -4.73% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.3 million and changing -1.42% at the moment leaves the stock -0.92% off its SMA200. CBTX registered 10.88% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.65%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -1.85% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.67%, and is -5.52% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.85% over the week and 3.38% over the month.

CBTX Inc. (CBTX) has around 506 employees, a market worth around $727.45M and $134.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.87 and Fwd P/E is 9.31. Profit margin for the company is 26.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.24% and -11.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.50%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 36.30% this year.

CBTX Inc. (CBTX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 24.49M, and float is at 18.31M with Short Float at 5.03%.

CBTX Inc. (CBTX) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at CBTX Inc. (CBTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Havard Michael A,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Havard Michael A bought 10,477 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 03 at a price of $28.60 per share for a total of $0.3 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 58811.0 shares.

CBTX Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 05 that Dinsmore Deborah (Sr. EVP Chief Info. Officer) sold a total of 8,200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 05 and was made at $28.70 per share for $0.24 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8988.0 shares of the CBTX stock.

CBTX Inc. (CBTX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) that is trading -36.16% down over the past 12 months and Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is -28.86% lower over the same period. Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is -13.34% down on the 1-year trading charts.