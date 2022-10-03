Check out this: General Mills Inc. (GIS) could be on the verge of a big rally

General Mills Inc. (NYSE: GIS) is 13.70% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $59.82 and a high of $81.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GIS stock was last observed hovering at around $77.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.1% off its average median price target of $77.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.94% off the consensus price target high of $88.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -21.6% lower than the price target low of $63.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $76.61, the stock is -0.27% and 0.16% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.1 million and changing -1.42% at the moment leaves the stock 8.11% off its SMA200. GIS registered 28.07% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 13.13%.

The stock witnessed a -0.25% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.08%, and is -3.23% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.12% over the week and 2.15% over the month.

General Mills Inc. (GIS) has around 32500 employees, a market worth around $46.12B and $19.17B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.11 and Fwd P/E is 17.65. Profit margin for the company is 15.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.07% and -5.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.50%).

General Mills Inc. (GIS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for General Mills Inc. (GIS) is a “Hold”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 15 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 16.90% this year.

General Mills Inc. (GIS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 600.20M, and float is at 592.45M with Short Float at 2.47%.

General Mills Inc. (GIS) Insider Activity

A total of 81 insider transactions have happened at General Mills Inc. (GIS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 40 and purchases happening 41 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Williams-Roll Jacqueline,the company’sChief Human Resources Officer. SEC filings show that Williams-Roll Jacqueline sold 10,048 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 23 at a price of $79.11 per share for a total of $0.79 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47139.0 shares.

General Mills Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 22 that OGrady Shawn P (Group President) sold a total of 470 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 22 and was made at $80.58 per share for $37873.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 69040.0 shares of the GIS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 22, OGrady Shawn P (Group President) disposed off 15,088 shares at an average price of $80.57 for $1.22 million. The insider now directly holds 76,044 shares of General Mills Inc. (GIS).

General Mills Inc. (GIS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) that is trading -5.76% down over the past 12 months and The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) that is -9.42% lower over the same period. The Hershey Company (HSY) is 30.26% up on the 1-year trading charts.