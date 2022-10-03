Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG) down -4.58% since start of the year

Destination XL Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DXLG) is -4.58% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.27 and a high of $8.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DXLG stock was last observed hovering at around $5.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $8.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.8% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 22.57% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.42, the stock is -6.00% and 8.11% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.67 million and changing -0.18% at the moment leaves the stock 13.92% off its SMA200. DXLG registered -11.44% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 11.07%.

The stock witnessed a -1.63% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 58.48%, and is 2.26% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.62% over the week and 5.06% over the month.

Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG) has around 1353 employees, a market worth around $335.28M and $527.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.90 and Fwd P/E is 8.27. Profit margin for the company is 17.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 65.75% and -39.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (104.90%).

Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Destination XL Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/17/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 166.30% this year.

Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 62.69M, and float is at 54.27M with Short Float at 6.04%.

Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Dhoot Ujjwal,the company’sChief Marketing Officer. SEC filings show that Dhoot Ujjwal sold 34,400 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 27 at a price of $5.50 per share for a total of $0.19 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

Destination XL Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 08 that Cooney John F (SVP, CAO and Controller) sold a total of 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 08 and was made at $6.00 per share for $0.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 64559.0 shares of the DXLG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 24, AWM Investment Company, Inc. (10% Owner) disposed off 100,000 shares at an average price of $4.22 for $0.42 million. The insider now directly holds 9,870,434 shares of Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG).

Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Gap Inc. (GPS) that is trading -63.83% down over the past 12 months and Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) that is -23.51% lower over the same period. The Buckle Inc. (BKE) is -9.12% down on the 1-year trading charts.