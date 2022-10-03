DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) is -64.89% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $51.12 and a high of $288.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DOCU stock was last observed hovering at around $55.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.73% off its average median price target of $65.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.51% off the consensus price target high of $93.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are -21.52% lower than the price target low of $44.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $53.47, the stock is -5.61% and -14.57% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.56 million and changing -3.13% at the moment leaves the stock -40.84% off its SMA200. DOCU registered -79.23% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -50.08%.

The stock witnessed a -8.16% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.66%, and is 2.06% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.74% over the week and 5.10% over the month.

DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) has around 7461 employees, a market worth around $11.08B and $2.34B in sales. Fwd P/E is 27.94. Profit margin for the company is -4.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.60% and -81.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.50%).

DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) is a “Hold”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

DocuSign Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/02/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 72.80% this year.

DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 200.62M, and float is at 197.74M with Short Float at 9.87%.

DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by OLRICH SCOTT V.,the company’sChief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that OLRICH SCOTT V. sold 255 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 05 at a price of $110.31 per share for a total of $28129.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40060.0 shares.

DocuSign Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 05 that OLRICH SCOTT V. (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 3,948 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 05 and was made at $110.09 per share for $0.43 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.23 million shares of the DOCU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 29, OLRICH SCOTT V. (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 835 shares at an average price of $109.99 for $91844.0. The insider now directly holds 40,315 shares of DocuSign Inc. (DOCU).