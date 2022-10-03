Fluor Corporation (FLR) Analysis & Forecast for 2022

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is 0.48% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.71 and a high of $31.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FLR stock was last observed hovering at around $24.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.45% off its average median price target of $26.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.79% off the consensus price target high of $34.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -3.71% lower than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.89, the stock is -3.65% and -4.22% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.19 million and changing 1.84% at the moment leaves the stock -2.12% off its SMA200. FLR registered 55.85% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.25%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -5.86% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.56%, and is 0.57% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.79% over the week and 3.75% over the month.

Fluor Corporation (FLR) has around 40582 employees, a market worth around $3.47B and $12.68B in sales. Fwd P/E is 16.03. Profit margin for the company is -1.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 58.43% and -20.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.60%).

Fluor Corporation (FLR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fluor Corporation (FLR) is a “Hold”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fluor Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -159.20% this year.

Fluor Corporation (FLR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 142.00M, and float is at 140.82M with Short Float at 10.01%.

Fluor Corporation (FLR) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Fluor Corporation (FLR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ROSE MATTHEW K,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that ROSE MATTHEW K bought 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 12 at a price of $25.63 per share for a total of $1.03 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 80764.0 shares.

Fluor Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 11 that HACKETT JAMES T (Director) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 11 and was made at $25.84 per share for $0.26 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20000.0 shares of the FLR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 10, HACKETT JAMES T (Director) acquired 30,000 shares at an average price of $25.46 for $0.76 million. The insider now directly holds 10,000 shares of Fluor Corporation (FLR).

Fluor Corporation (FLR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include BWX Technologies Inc. (BWXT) that is trading -6.48% down over the past 12 months and Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC) that is -57.47% lower over the same period. Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) is 11.92% up on the 1-year trading charts.