HLIT Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) Now

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT) is 11.14% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.25 and a high of $13.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HLIT stock was last observed hovering at around $12.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.39%.

Currently trading at $13.07, the stock is 14.23% and 16.83% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.86 million and changing 3.08% at the moment leaves the stock 31.27% off its SMA200. HLIT registered 49.37% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 40.69%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 16.07% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 51.98%, and is 18.07% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.94% over the week and 3.98% over the month.

Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) has around 935 employees, a market worth around $1.33B and $587.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 43.71 and Fwd P/E is 18.67. Profit margin for the company is 5.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 58.42% and -0.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.10%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 141.40% this year.

Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 104.63M, and float is at 101.98M with Short Float at 8.88%.

Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HARSHMAN PATRICK,the company’sPresident and CEO. SEC filings show that HARSHMAN PATRICK sold 150,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 16 at a price of $12.00 per share for a total of $1.8 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.43 million shares.

Harmonic Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 25 that Kalra Sanjay (SVP and CFO) sold a total of 53,585 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 25 and was made at $11.36 per share for $0.61 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 96419.0 shares of the HLIT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 16, HARSHMAN PATRICK (President and CEO) disposed off 6,040 shares at an average price of $11.39 for $68800.0. The insider now directly holds 578,173 shares of Harmonic Inc. (HLIT).

Harmonic Inc. (HLIT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Belden Inc. (BDC) that is trading 3.02% up over the past 12 months. CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) is -32.23% down on the 1-year trading charts.