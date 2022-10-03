Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) down -28.58% since start of the year

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) is -28.58% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $251.51 and a high of $485.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LULU stock was last observed hovering at around $300.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -20.66% off its average median price target of $388.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.35% off the consensus price target high of $531.00 offered by 31 analysts, but current levels are -39.78% lower than the price target low of $200.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $279.56, the stock is -13.48% and -11.87% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.84 million and changing -6.88% at the moment leaves the stock -13.60% off its SMA200. LULU registered -30.92% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.46%.

The stock witnessed a -6.80% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.14%, and is -4.65% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.35% over the week and 3.49% over the month.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) has around 29000 employees, a market worth around $38.28B and $7.06B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 32.74 and Fwd P/E is 24.49. Profit margin for the company is 15.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.15% and -42.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (35.60%).

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) is a “Overweight”. 31 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 18 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/08/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 66.30% this year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 127.62M, and float is at 111.67M with Short Float at 2.40%.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Henry Kathryn,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Henry Kathryn sold 189 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 12 at a price of $351.80 per share for a total of $66491.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4102.0 shares.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 15 that Gibson Kourtney (Director) bought a total of 200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 15 and was made at $280.12 per share for $56024.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1302.0 shares of the LULU stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NIKE Inc. (NKE) that is trading -42.77% down over the past 12 months.