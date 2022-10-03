Matterport Inc. (MTTR): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:MTTR Stock Is Going Next

Matterport Inc. (NASDAQ: MTTR) is -81.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.51 and a high of $37.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MTTR stock was last observed hovering at around $3.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 74.73% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 45.86% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.79, the stock is -8.80% and -16.35% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.68 million and changing -2.82% at the moment leaves the stock -49.31% off its SMA200. MTTR registered -79.96% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -53.33%.

The stock witnessed a -17.79% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.70%, and is 1.34% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.07% over the week and 6.05% over the month.

Matterport Inc. (MTTR) has around 485 employees, a market worth around $1.11B and $111.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 7.98% and -89.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-55.00%).

Matterport Inc. (MTTR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Matterport Inc. (MTTR) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Matterport Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/15/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -692.10% this year.

Matterport Inc. (MTTR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 283.40M, and float is at 272.41M with Short Float at 10.98%.

Matterport Inc. (MTTR) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Matterport Inc. (MTTR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Krikorian Jason,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Krikorian Jason sold 213,823 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 15 at a price of $4.18 per share for a total of $0.89 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17.65 million shares.

Matterport Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 14 that Krikorian Jason (Director) sold a total of 368,255 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 14 and was made at $4.22 per share for $1.56 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 17.86 million shares of the MTTR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 13, Krikorian Jason (Director) disposed off 330,670 shares at an average price of $4.53 for $1.5 million. The insider now directly holds 18,232,242 shares of Matterport Inc. (MTTR).