Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -0.34% Change This Year

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE: OHI) is -0.34% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.81 and a high of $33.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OHI stock was last observed hovering at around $28.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.71% off its average median price target of $34.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.08% off the consensus price target high of $36.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -5.32% lower than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.49, the stock is -5.30% and -7.39% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.52 million and changing 2.47% at the moment leaves the stock -0.70% off its SMA200. OHI registered -1.57% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -5.36%.

The stock witnessed a -9.71% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.43%, and is -1.99% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.23% over the week and 3.11% over the month.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) has around 70 employees, a market worth around $6.74B and $1.03B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.10 and Fwd P/E is 19.89. Profit margin for the company is 44.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.86% and -12.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.70%).

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 151.70% this year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 235.85M, and float is at 232.09M with Short Float at 6.67%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Makode Gail D,the company’sChief Legal Officer. SEC filings show that Makode Gail D bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 16 at a price of $28.73 per share for a total of $28730.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1000.0 shares.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 15 that Anand Kapila K (Director) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 15 and was made at $28.32 per share for $28318.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14676.0 shares of the OHI stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Welltower Inc. (WELL) that is trading -21.94% down over the past 12 months and Ventas Inc. (VTR) that is -27.24% lower over the same period. Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) is -31.54% down on the 1-year trading charts.