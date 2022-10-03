Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) Is Down -13.89% in 2022 With Lots of Room to Run

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) is -13.89% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $61.31 and a high of $91.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OMC stock was last observed hovering at around $63.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.37% off its average median price target of $78.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.15% off the consensus price target high of $102.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -16.83% lower than the price target low of $54.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $63.09, the stock is -4.95% and -8.11% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.69 million and changing -0.58% at the moment leaves the stock -14.70% off its SMA200. OMC registered -12.93% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.67%.

The stock witnessed a -5.70% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.90%, and is -0.24% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.72% over the week and 2.56% over the month.

Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) has around 71700 employees, a market worth around $13.00B and $14.27B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.58 and Fwd P/E is 9.51. Profit margin for the company is 9.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 2.90% and -31.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.40%).

Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) is a “Hold”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Omnicom Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/16/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 45.80% this year.

Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 205.30M, and float is at 202.07M with Short Float at 4.90%.

Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by OBRIEN MICHAEL J,the company’sExec VP, Gen. Counsel & Sec. SEC filings show that OBRIEN MICHAEL J sold 18,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 09 at a price of $70.47 per share for a total of $1.27 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Omnicom Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 25 that RICE LINDA JOHNSON (Director) sold a total of 1,900 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 25 and was made at $77.88 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9784.0 shares of the OMC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 15, Tarlowe Rochelle M. (Senior VP and Treasurer) disposed off 1,500 shares at an average price of $85.86 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 12,967 shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC).

Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) that is trading -15.01% down over the past 12 months and Gartner Inc. (IT) that is -8.95% lower over the same period. WPP plc (WPP) is -38.56% down on the 1-year trading charts.