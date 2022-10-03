Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW) is -11.74% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $140.52 and a high of $213.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PANW stock was last observed hovering at around $165.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.79% off its average median price target of $217.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.22% off the consensus price target high of $274.00 offered by 36 analysts, but current levels are 0.73% higher than the price target low of $165.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $163.79, the stock is -6.55% and -6.05% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.03 million and changing -1.08% at the moment leaves the stock -7.42% off its SMA200. PANW registered 2.58% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.07%.

The stock witnessed a -11.75% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.32%, and is 1.37% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.82% over the week and 2.81% over the month.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) has around 12561 employees, a market worth around $49.54B and $5.50B in sales. Fwd P/E is 43.09. Profit margin for the company is -4.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.56% and -23.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.40%).

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) is a “Buy”. 36 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 29 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 47.60% this year.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 299.21M, and float is at 293.80M with Short Float at 6.27%.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) Insider Activity

A total of 105 insider transactions have happened at Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 104 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Klarich Lee,the company’sEVP, Chief Product Officer. SEC filings show that Klarich Lee sold 3,866 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 07 at a price of $530.54 per share for a total of $2.05 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.23 million shares.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 01 that ZUK NIR (EVP, Chief Technology Officer) sold a total of 12,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 01 and was made at $541.96 per share for $6.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.66 million shares of the PANW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 29, Arora Nikesh (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 12,500 shares at an average price of $554.56 for $6.93 million. The insider now directly holds 462,514 shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW).

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) that is trading -0.90% down over the past 12 months and HP Inc. (HPQ) that is -8.92% lower over the same period. Intel Corporation (INTC) is -51.63% down on the 1-year trading charts.