Poshmark Inc. (POSH) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Poshmark Inc. (NASDAQ: POSH) is -7.99% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.97 and a high of $27.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The POSH stock was last observed hovering at around $14.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.41% off its average median price target of $12.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 7.82% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -42.45% lower than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.67, the stock is 18.26% and 28.49% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.78 million and changing 9.89% at the moment leaves the stock 20.98% off its SMA200. POSH registered -34.05% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 23.78%.

The stock witnessed a 44.82% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 49.10%, and is 8.97% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.90% over the week and 6.83% over the month.

Poshmark Inc. (POSH) has around 750 employees, a market worth around $1.12B and $343.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -16.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 74.69% and -42.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-11.00%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -59.40% this year.

Poshmark Inc. (POSH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 78.21M, and float is at 52.73M with Short Float at 10.72%.

Poshmark Inc. (POSH) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Poshmark Inc. (POSH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Brumana Rodrigo,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Brumana Rodrigo sold 2,699 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 06 at a price of $11.10 per share for a total of $29948.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.62 million shares.

Poshmark Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 06 that McDonald John Michael (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 4,778 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 06 and was made at $11.10 per share for $53016.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 90475.0 shares of the POSH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 07, McDonald John Michael (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 4,298 shares at an average price of $10.69 for $45959.0. The insider now directly holds 84,384 shares of Poshmark Inc. (POSH).

Poshmark Inc. (POSH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading -31.20% down over the past 12 months and Meta Platforms Inc. (META) that is -60.02% lower over the same period. Walmart Inc. (WMT) is -6.95% down on the 1-year trading charts.