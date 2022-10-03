Positives for Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) as stock gains in recent trading

Tyson Foods Inc. (NYSE: TSN) is -24.36% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $66.22 and a high of $100.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TSN stock was last observed hovering at around $66.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.92% off its average median price target of $90.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.6% off the consensus price target high of $111.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are 16.54% higher than the price target low of $79.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $65.93, the stock is -8.47% and -15.68% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.49 million and changing -1.38% at the moment leaves the stock -23.87% off its SMA200. TSN registered -16.48% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.44%.

Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now



While finding excellent stocks with the potential for gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now", we have identified five tech stocks we believe could appreciate.



Sign up here to get your free report now. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -12.54% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.66%, and is -5.73% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.36% over the week and 2.05% over the month.

Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) has around 137000 employees, a market worth around $24.04B and $52.36B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.91 and Fwd P/E is 8.57. Profit margin for the company is 7.70%. Distance from 52-week low is -0.44% and -34.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.60%).

Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tyson Foods Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 48.00% this year.

Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 359.00M, and float is at 283.31M with Short Float at 1.53%.

Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Tu Amy,the company’sEVP&Chief Legal Officer. SEC filings show that Tu Amy sold 3,346 shares of the company’s common stock on May 11 at a price of $90.30 per share for a total of $0.3 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51381.0 shares.

Tyson Foods Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 17 that White Noel W (Director) sold a total of 22,540 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 17 and was made at $87.19 per share for $1.97 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 38781.0 shares of the TSN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 03, Miller Shane (Group President Fresh Meats) disposed off 5,050 shares at an average price of $96.00 for $0.48 million. The insider now directly holds 22,540 shares of Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN).

Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) that is trading -5.76% down over the past 12 months and The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) that is -9.42% lower over the same period. Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) is 10.83% up on the 1-year trading charts.