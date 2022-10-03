Why should you keep an eye on 1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM)?

1Life Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: ONEM) is -2.39% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.94 and a high of $24.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ONEM stock was last observed hovering at around $17.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 4.72% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -1.48% lower than the price target low of $16.90 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.15, the stock is 0.08% and 0.11% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.01 million and changing -0.06% at the moment leaves the stock 40.90% off its SMA200. ONEM registered -15.31% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 54.78%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -0.35% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 107.13%, and is 0.29% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.58% over the week and 0.88% over the month.

1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM) has around 3090 employees, a market worth around $3.36B and $891.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -40.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 188.72% and -30.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-11.90%).

1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for 1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM) is a “Hold”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

1Life Healthcare Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/22/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -118.70% this year.

1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 194.49M, and float is at 178.12M with Short Float at 4.43%.

1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at 1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Agarwal Vikas,the company’sChief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Agarwal Vikas sold 394 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 15 at a price of $17.14 per share for a total of $6753.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5851.0 shares.

1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) that is trading 21.85% up over the past 12 months and HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) that is -24.28% lower over the same period. Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS) is -36.27% down on the 1-year trading charts.