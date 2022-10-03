Why should you keep an eye on agilon health inc. (AGL)?

agilon health inc. (NYSE: AGL) is -13.26% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.36 and a high of $28.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AGL stock was last observed hovering at around $23.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1% off its average median price target of $32.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.88% off the consensus price target high of $41.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 9.92% higher than the price target low of $26.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.42, the stock is 1.30% and -0.54% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.83 million and changing -0.43% at the moment leaves the stock 7.12% off its SMA200. AGL registered -10.64% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.61%.

The stock witnessed a 12.70% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.63%, and is 4.41% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.92% over the week and 4.80% over the month.

agilon health inc. (AGL) has around 648 employees, a market worth around $9.67B and $2.25B in sales. Fwd P/E is 709.70. Profit margin for the company is -5.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 63.09% and -17.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-34.60%).

agilon health inc. (AGL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for agilon health inc. (AGL) is a “Buy”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

agilon health inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -560.10% this year.

agilon health inc. (AGL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 407.34M, and float is at 406.37M with Short Float at 5.39%.

agilon health inc. (AGL) Insider Activity

A total of 78 insider transactions have happened at agilon health inc. (AGL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 37 and purchases happening 41 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kornitzer Benjamin,the company’sChief Med. & Quality Officer. SEC filings show that Kornitzer Benjamin sold 10,792 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 27 at a price of $22.98 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10853.0 shares.

agilon health inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 26 that Kornitzer Benjamin (Chief Med. & Quality Officer) sold a total of 5,396 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 26 and was made at $22.62 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10853.0 shares of the AGL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 09, Kornitzer Benjamin (Chief Med. & Quality Officer) disposed off 8,094 shares at an average price of $23.08 for $0.19 million. The insider now directly holds 10,853 shares of agilon health inc. (AGL).